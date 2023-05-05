Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT) Shares Up 13.3%

Caracal Gold plc (LON:GCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 23,275,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 43,090,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Caracal Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £7.99 million and a PE ratio of -42.50.

About Caracal Gold

Caracal Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in East Africa. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Kilimapesa gold mine covering an area of 586,600 km located in Narok County, Kenya. The company was formerly known as Papillon Holdings Plc and changed its name to Caracal Gold plc in September 2021.

