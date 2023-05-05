Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

About Capricor Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 138,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 52,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the period. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

