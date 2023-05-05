Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.
Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.99.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
