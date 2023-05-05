Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $14.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $133.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,734,000 after buying an additional 369,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 462,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,674,000 after buying an additional 314,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

