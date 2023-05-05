Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $14.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $133.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,734,000 after buying an additional 369,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 462,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,674,000 after buying an additional 314,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.