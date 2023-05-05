Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Marshall M. Criser III Buys 1,500 Shares

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $215,249.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $495.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.