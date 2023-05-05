Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Stock Position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.33% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHPI. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

