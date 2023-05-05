Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $394.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,653 shares in the company, valued at $757,898.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $49,867.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,894 shares in the company, valued at $907,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 121,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,898.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,549 shares of company stock worth $290,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

