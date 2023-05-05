Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.