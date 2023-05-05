Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 667 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $44,774,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.8 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.65.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.