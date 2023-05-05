Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 244 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 203.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $179.14 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.