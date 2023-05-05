Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £173.12 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Tim Weller acquired 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £173.12 ($216.29).
Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Tim Weller purchased 467 shares of Capita stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £172.79 ($215.88).
- On Monday, February 6th, Tim Weller bought 597 shares of Capita stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £173.13 ($216.30).
Capita Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Capita stock traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 33.34 ($0.42). 1,179,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,427. The company has a market cap of £560.11 million, a PE ratio of 665.86, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.84. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
