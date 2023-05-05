Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £173.12 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Tim Weller acquired 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £173.12 ($216.29).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capita alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Tim Weller purchased 467 shares of Capita stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £172.79 ($215.88).

On Monday, February 6th, Tim Weller bought 597 shares of Capita stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £173.13 ($216.30).

Capita Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Capita stock traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 33.34 ($0.42). 1,179,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,427. The company has a market cap of £560.11 million, a PE ratio of 665.86, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.84. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Capita

CPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capita from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.60) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 41.50 ($0.52).

(Get Rating)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.