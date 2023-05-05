CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits Market Cap of $524,849.66

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $524,849.66 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,543.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00300932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00534490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00406361 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

