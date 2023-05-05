Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of CSIQ opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $64,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154,706 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 441,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,171 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,034,803 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,102 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

