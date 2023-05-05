Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

