Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$172.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,638,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

