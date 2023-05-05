Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWH. StockNews.com raised shares of Camping World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE:CWH opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.55. Camping World has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.61%.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Camping World by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading

