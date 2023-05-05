Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Cameco Stock Performance
Shares of CCO stock opened at C$36.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$26.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Transactions at Cameco
In other news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total value of C$468,240.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total transaction of C$468,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,200 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.26, for a total value of C$47,112.00. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
