Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Raymond James

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective increased by Raymond James to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday.

Cameco Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $26.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Cameco has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,313 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

