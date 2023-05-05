Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $46,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $48.46. 670,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,835. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.