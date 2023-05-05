Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 38,388 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,388 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $84,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.36. The company had a trading volume of 311,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.00 and a 200 day moving average of $231.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

