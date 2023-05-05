Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $97,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 307,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 5,604,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,252. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

