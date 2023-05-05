Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,599 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

LMT traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.33. The company had a trading volume of 439,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.87. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

