Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $50.09 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $50,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.23. The company had a trading volume of 784,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.91. The firm has a market cap of $219.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

