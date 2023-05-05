Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $52,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 447,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,278. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $434.20. The company has a market cap of $406.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.90 and a 200 day moving average of $353.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

