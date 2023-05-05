Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,652 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $65,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.88. 2,445,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

