Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 170,836 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,836 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $56,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,021,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 516,906 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

