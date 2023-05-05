Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 143,288 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $142,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SCHD traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

