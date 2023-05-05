Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Shares Down 4.6%

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.16). Approximately 355,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the average daily volume of 57,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.22).

Cambridge Cognition Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.25. The company has a market cap of £32.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9,300.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Cambridge Cognition

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.