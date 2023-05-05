California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 94,639 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,227,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,639 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $326,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,648. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.23. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.