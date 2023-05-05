California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,515 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $342,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

HON traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.21. 386,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.