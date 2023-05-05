California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,234 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,234 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.67% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $355,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $936.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $858.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $834.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $941.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock worth $27,220,302 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.