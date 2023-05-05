California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,144,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $529,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,680,000 after buying an additional 776,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

DUK traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.70. 800,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

