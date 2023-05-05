California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 675,683 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,414,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,683 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $790,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.35. 52,785,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,932,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

