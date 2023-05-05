California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $610.49 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,073,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $600,432,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.92. 12,645,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,949,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.78. The company has a market cap of $598.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

