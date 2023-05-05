California Public Employees Retirement System Has $441.77 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 312,681 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Adobe worth $441,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.31 on Friday, reaching $345.14. 1,509,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,201. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.43 and a 200-day moving average of $346.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

