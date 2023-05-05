California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,161,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,932,211 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Walmart worth $1,015,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $151.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,558. The firm has a market cap of $409.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

