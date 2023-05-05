California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,411,034 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411,034 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Walt Disney worth $481,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

