Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Shares Down 3.2%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.87). Approximately 5,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.94).

Caledonian Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.53. The company has a market cap of £17.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. Its properties include office spaces, garages, and public house/restaurant. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.