Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.78 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78), Briefing.com reports. Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $697.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,411. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One has a 12 month low of $609.85 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $682.06 and a 200 day moving average of $724.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,104.29.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cable One during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

