Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Shares Down 0%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.21. 26,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 218,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $512.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

