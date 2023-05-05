Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.42.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $108.62. 687,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.