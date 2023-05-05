Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.65

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.65 and last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 8940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOM.U. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a 50.00 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$457.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

