Brokerages Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Price Target at GBX 2,828.40

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,828.40 ($35.34).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.36) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.98) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Shell alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($30.21) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($248,778.49). In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($30.21) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($248,778.49). Also, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.01) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($223,671.49). 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shell Stock Up 1.9 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

SHEL opened at GBX 2,391 ($29.87) on Friday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,415.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,392.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,217.09%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.