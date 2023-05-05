Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $29.71

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

