Brokerages Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) PT at $14.58

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Down 1.3 %

CLS stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.