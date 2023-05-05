Brokerages Set Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) PT at $40.00

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

