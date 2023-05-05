Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:BNL opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at $332,648.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

