Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating) were up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 349,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 223,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 950 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

