Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $42.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,767 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

