BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. 712,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,296. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31.

Several research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $1,315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,729,833.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,707 shares of company stock worth $5,508,920. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 625.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 113,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

