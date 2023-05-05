Brainard Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 894 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.38 on Friday, reaching $344.21. 1,290,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,703. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

